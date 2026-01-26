Jimmy Carr Roasts Brooklyn Beckham Amid Family Feud

Comedian Jimmy Carr has become the latest public figure to weigh in on the escalating rift between Brooklyn Beckham and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. During a recent stand-up performance, Carr took aim at Brooklyn, branding him “entitled” and mocking his career ambitions in a typically sharp-tongued routine.

Carr’s Brutal Takedown

The 53-year-old comedian was responding to an audience member’s question about the Beckham family drama, which recently made headlines after Brooklyn, 26, publicly stated that he was no longer interested in reconciling with his parents. The fallout stems from claims made by Brooklyn that his parents had interfered in his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz, including accusations that his mother, Victoria, pulled out of designing Nicola’s wedding dress at the last minute. Brooklyn also alleged that Victoria “hijacked” the couple’s first dance at their 2022 wedding.

In his routine, Carr fired back at Brooklyn, poking fun at his various career attempts, which have long drawn online criticism. “He claims he’s not just a nepo baby, he’s a chef,” Carr quipped. “I think he’s so entitled he’s mixed up being a chef with making his own dinner. He probably brushes his teeth and thinks, ‘I’m actually a f***ing brilliant dentist.’”

The comedian also mocked Brooklyn’s claim that his mother danced “inappropriately” with him at the wedding. “It would appear that Brooklyn Beckham has fallen out with his parents because his mum did a sexy, grindy dance with him at his wedding,” Carr joked. “Victoria Beckham didn’t even dance when she was in the f***ing Spice Girls.”

Despite the biting remarks, Carr concluded his segment more gently, saying, “God love him. I hope they’re all right.”

Brooklyn’s Career Under Scrutiny

Brooklyn Beckham’s career trajectory has often attracted online mockery. Initially pursuing football with Arsenal’s youth academy, he later turned to photography, releasing a book in 2017 that was widely panned. He also ventured into modeling and, more recently, cooking. His latest business endeavor, a hot sauce brand called Cloud 23, has drawn further scrutiny due to its close association with his famous parents, including the fact that the brand is named after David Beckham’s iconic No. 23 shirt.

In a 2022 interview, Brooklyn defended his shifting career focus, saying, “It’s OK to be 25, 26 or even 30 and not know what you’re doing yet.” However, critics argue that despite his claims to carve out his own path, Brooklyn continues to benefit from the Beckham name, even as he distances himself from it.

The family fallout has clearly had an emotional impact. Sources close to David and Victoria have revealed that the couple is “devastated” by the situation and would welcome a reconciliation “in a heartbeat.”