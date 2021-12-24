Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material – the show, when it premieres on Netflix, and how to watch it.

With a new Christmas special on Netflix, Jimmy Carr is back.

‘His Dark Material,’ a stand-up act, features the comedian’s trademark dark humour and gags he refers to as “career enders.”

According to the show’s description on Netflix, “Jimmy Carr’s caustic, acerbic wit — and some jokes he refers to as “career enders” — finds comedy in the darkest of situations in this stand-up special.

In the show’s teaser, Jimmy is shown making a joke about a member of the audience who claims they haven’t got their covid vaccine.

“Let’s speak about the vaccine, which is a contentious issue,” he remarked.

“Who is going to refuse the vaccine because they fear it may harm them?”

Raise your hands if you agree.”

Then, in response to a member in the crowd, Jimmy said: “Now hit yourself in the f****** face with that hand.”

When is ‘His Dark Material’ set to premiere?

The show will air on December 25th, Christmas Day.

Where will it be broadcast?

The show will air on Netflix, and viewers will be able to watch it online.

How many episodes are there going to be?

Because it is a stand-up comedy special, there will only be one.