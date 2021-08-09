Jim O’Neill: It’s past time to get serious about bringing the North up to par.

The government will release its much-anticipated leveling up whitepaper later this year.

Neil O’Brien, the man chosen to manage it – and to give it some much-needed substance – is already familiar with the issues of redistributing prosperity more equitably across the United Kingdom, which is one of the most regionally imbalanced countries in the industrialized world.

O’Brien was significantly involved in the Northern Powerhouse initiative as an adviser to then-Chancellor George Osborne, a strategy aimed at bridging the persistent productivity gap between the North and South, which I contributed to as Treasury Minister. The Northern Powerhouse Partnership (NPP), a collection of corporate and civic leaders who push for increased powers and investment, both public and private, for the North of England, continues this work today.

We knew that low production was not limited to the North of England. However, unless the North’s full economic potential is realized, the UK’s overall productivity will struggle to catch up to that of France, Germany, and other OECD countries.

Low productivity translates to less investment, growth, and well-paid, skilled jobs – as well as a lack of desire. To break the cycle of deterioration, a genuine strategy to address the issues at the root of regional disparity is needed, as well as sufficient funding to back it up.

First and foremost, and maybe most crucially, this involves addressing the North-South educational divide, which has been worsened by the pandemic. The major concern here isn’t schools or teaching quality; it’s factors that affect students outside of the school gates, such as violence, bad housing, and a lack of suitable jobs for when they leave school.

Long-term disadvantaged secondary school students who had spent at least 80% of their time in school on free school meals, as well as those from low-performing groups, primarily from White British and Black Caribbean backgrounds, were the focus of NPP’s research into how background influences achievement.

In the North East, 10.1 percent of students were determined to be in this category, which is twice the national average. With 7.3 percent, the North West came in second, followed by Yorkshire and the Humber with 6 percent.