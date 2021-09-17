Jim Justice of West Virginia has been sued yet again for not living in the governor’s mansion full-time.

According to the Associated Press, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is poised to be sued for the second time for not living at the governor’s home full time.

According to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Isaac Sponaugle, a lawyer and former state legislator, filed a 30-day intent to sue notice on Thursday alleging that Justice violated the conditions of a March 1 settlement agreement to live full time at the Charleston residence.

Sponaugle stated, “Jim Justice needs to pick what he wants to do with his time.” “He works part-time as a governor, a businessman, and a basketball coach. He’s only doing one thing full-time: living in Greenbrier County.”

Sponaugle sued Justice in 2018 over a provision in the West Virginia constitution that states that the governor “must reside at the seat of the government.” According to the dismissal ruling signed by Senior Status Circuit Judge Dan O’Hanlon, Justice’s attorney stated on his behalf that he expected to live in Charleston “compatible with the definition of’reside’ in the Supreme Court of Appeals’ opinion” at the time of the March agreement.

According to the Gazette-Mail, Sponaugle is now accusing Justice of violating the March settlement agreement in Kanawha Circuit Court.

“Jim Justice has failed to keep his commitment that he would live in the White House,” Sponaugle added. “However he chooses to go, he will remain at the seat of government, voluntarily or involuntarily, for as long as he is governor of the state of West Virginia.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that “reside” is not a discretionary term, and that the constitutional definition of reside is “to live, primarily, at the seat of government and requires that the executive official’s principal place of physical presence be the seat of government for the duration of his or her term in office.”

Sponaugle is “grasping for public attention by seeking to restart this meaningless litigation,” Justice’s personal attorneys, Mike Carey and Steve Ruby, said in a statement Thursday.

“The people of West Virginia are well aware of Governor Justice’s dedication and accomplishments for the state. They are aware of his presence. This is a condensed version of the information.