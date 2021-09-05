Jim Jordan slams Democrats for calling the Afghan exit a “success” while claiming it was “Trump’s fault.”

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan chastised Democrats and television news reporters for hailing the Afghanistan withdrawal as a success while criticizing former President Donald Trump for its flaws.

Most Americans disapprove of the manner the US departed from Afghanistan, according to polls. In the weeks after the Taliban reclaimed control, both Republicans and Democrats have attempted to deflect criticism for what are widely perceived as errors.

The Biden administration has been chastised by Republicans over the withdrawal, and the president’s support ratings have fallen as a result. Many prominent Republicans have called for Biden’s resignation and have criticized the inability of Afghans to leave the country.

Meanwhile, many Democrats have pointed blame at Trump. Biden has previously chastised Trump for striking a deal with the Taliban that he claimed put them in the “strongest military posture since 2001,” withdrew 2,500 troops before leaving office and setting a May 1 timetable for the withdrawal of US troops.

Jordan was questioned by Fox News host Jeanine Pirro on CNN host Don Lemon’s defense of the Biden administration earlier this week, when Lemon said the White House should be credited for getting so many people out of Afghanistan.

“These individuals say whatever they want,” Jordan said, dismissing the suggestion that the White House should take credit for the evacuation.

“How can it be a huge success while also being President Trump’s fault?” he wondered.

He was responding to President Biden’s Tuesday address to the nation, in which he labeled the mission a “amazing success.”

“Thirteen service soldiers were slain, and Americans and allies were left behind, along with billions of dollars in equipment and weapons. Jordan stated that “some of the Afghans who have come to America have not been properly vetted.” “And Joe Biden hails it as a tremendous achievement. “You’ve got to be joking.”

He believes the withdrawal would have been more successful if Trump had remained in office.

“He exudes toughness. This stuff did not happen and would not happen if he was still here, where he radiates confidence,” he said.

While many Republicans agree with this notion, some have expressed reservations about it. Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana described the situation as hypothetical last weekend. This is a condensed version of the information.