Jim Jordan, a former member of the 1/6 Committee, is now mentioned in Mark Meadows’ text.

Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who was once considered for a position on the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack, was one of the members of Congress who texted former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows the day before the uprising, according to new information released on Wednesday.

Jordan’s office verified in a statement that he had sent at least one text to Meadows, the former top adviser to ex-President Donald Trump who was charged with obstruction of Congress on Tuesday, as originally attributed by the January 6 committee only to an anonymous “lawmaker.”

According to the statement, the text was a forwarded communication containing a legal argument from former Pentagon Inspector General Joseph Schmitz, rather than an original writing by Jordan.

Russell Dye, Jordan’s publicist, stated, “Mr. Jordan forwarded the text to Mr. Meadows, and Mr. Meadows obviously knew it was a forward.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence has the right to dismiss the certification of electoral votes that he “believed” were unlawful, according to the Constitution. Pence has indicated that his post as vice president does not grant him such powers.

“On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as President of the Senate, should declare all electoral votes that he ‘believes’ are unconstitutional to be no electoral votes at all – in accordance with founder father Alexander Hamilton’s guidance and judicial precedent,” the first section of the text read.

The rest of the text referred to a quotation from Hamilton’s Federalist Papers, which asserted that legislative acts that violated the Constitution were unconstitutional.

NEW: Rep. Jim Jordan’s office has confirmed that he sent Mark Meadows this text (left).

Half of this longer correspondence (right), which was a sent legal argument by former Pentagon IG Joseph Schmitz, was revealed by the committee on Jan. 6.

The letter was another another example of GOP politicians putting pressure on Pence in the months after the election, despite the fact that the former vice president had no power to change the results.

Meadows would also get a number of text messages as the insurgency progressed the next day. Messages from politicians and conservatives were included.