Jim Finch, a local “hero,” drove out to Kentucky’s tornado victims to offer food.

Jim Finch, a Kentucky native, has been praised as a hero for driving down to Mayfield and cooking food for those affected by the storms that ripped through the state over the weekend.

The overall number of individuals killed by the tornadoes is yet unknown, but it is estimated that up to 100 people died.

Journalist Victor Ordoez shared two videos of himself conversing with Jim Finch after the tornado, thanking him for his work in the community.

This man traveled a half-hour with a grill and a truckload of food to Mayfield, Kentucky, and parked smack in the midst of town. pic.twitter.com/xrVbrMdJ9S December 12, 2021 — Victor Ordoez (@TheOrdonezTimes) “This dude traveled half an hour with a grill and a truckload of food and parked smack in the midst of Mayfield Kentucky,” said the caption on the first video.

“I know they don’t have any electricity, so that means they don’t have any restaurants, no running water,” Finch said in the video. “So I just figured I’d show there with some food and some water.”

Ordoez recorded another video of himself conversing with Finch and asking if there was a reason he was assisting him.

Jim smiled the entire morning, and when I inquired whether he had a restaurant, we both laughed. “It just has to be done,” he added, shaking his head. pic.twitter.com/tpZ1LMvdOA December 13, 2021 — Victor Ordoez (@TheOrdonezTimes) “We’re attempting to feed the folks,” Finch remarked. We had hamburgers and chicken, and I had sausage and an egg.

“Just real easy stuff that you can eat without worrying about making a mess, grab-and-go cuisine.”

When asked if he owned a restaurant, Finch smiled and responded no, adding, “it just needed to be done.”

Finch has received accolades for his unselfish gesture on social media, with some calling him a hero for devoting his time and effort to helping others.

Rex Chapman, a former NBA player, referenced Finch in a tweet, adding, “This man’s name is Jim Finch.” Follow in the footsteps of Jim Finch.

p. This is a condensed version of the information.