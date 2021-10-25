Jim Banks’ Twitter account has been suspended after he called transgender Rachel Levine a “man.”

On Saturday, Twitter briefly disabled Indiana Rep. Jim Banks’ official account after the Republican politician mislabeled Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, the first openly transgender federal official confirmed by the United States Senate, as a “male.”

Banks responded to news that Levine had been the first woman to be named a four-star officer in a tweet earlier this week by claiming that the historic accolade was instead given to a “guy.”

Twitter responded by claiming that the message was in violation of its hateful conduct policy, which forbids “misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals.” According to a corporate spokeswoman, Banks’ account has been temporarily restricted and will be unlocked once the GOP lawmaker deletes the offending post.

“Before restoring access to their account, the account owner must erase the violative Tweet,” the spokesman said.

Banks, on the other hand, reaffirmed his position on Friday via his personal Twitter account, taking the opportunity to slam Big Tech corporations for censorship.

“Big Tech does not have to agree with me, but they should not be entitled to terminate my contract.” They will silence you if they silence me. We can’t let Big Tech stop us from speaking the truth. We must restore honesty to our public forums and hold Big Tech accountable when Republicans retake the House next year,” he added.

My comment on being prohibited from using my official account at @RepJimBanks after being censored for tweeting a basic reality https://t.co/N5MBvJKz6g pic.twitter.com/bwQxhRAUOO October 23, 2021 — Jim Banks (@Jim Banks) Banks added in a separate tweet that he would not “back down,” and that for the time being, he would be tweeting comments from his personal account.

Levine was sworn in as an admiral of the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps on Tuesday, becoming the country’s first openly transgender four-star officer and the first female four-star admiral in history.

According to NBC News, Levine said during the ceremony, “This is a historic occasion, and I am thrilled to take this job for the influence I can make and the historic significance of what it means.”

“I stand on the shoulders of all LGBTQ+ people who have come before me, both known and unknown.” This is a condensed version of the information.