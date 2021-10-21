Jim Banks is being chastised by Liz Cheney for falsely signing letters as a member of the Jan. 6 Commission.

During a Thursday committee meeting, Representative Liz Cheney called out fellow Republican Jim Banks, putting on the record a letter he sent to government agencies falsely claiming to be the ranking member of the January 6 committee.

The select committee does not include Banks.

“He also stated that he is not a member of the committee. He mentioned that the speaker had decided not to serve on the committee “From the House floor, Cheney stated.

“I’d want to introduce for the record a series of letters that the gentleman from Indiana has been sending to federal agencies, for example, dated September 16, 2021, signing his name as the ranking member of the committee [that]he’s just informed the House that he’s not on,” she added.

Cheney is the vice-chair of the committee and one of two Republicans appointed as minority members. Representative Adam Kinzinger is the other.

“You are getting this letter because the House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the Events of January 6th may have given you a request for information,” Banks wrote in one letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

In his letter, Banks stated that House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy had recommended him as the committee’s ranking member at first.

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected Banks and another of McCarthy’s nominees, Representative Jim Jordan, McCarthy canceled all five of his selections.

“The minority party in Congress has access to the same material that is provided to the dominant party,” Banks said, despite not having a position on the committee.

“For those reasons,” Banks wrote before signing off as ranking member, “I request that you furnish me with any information that is given to the Select Committee.”