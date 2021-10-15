Jill Biden’s visit to Virginia kicks off a deluge of top Democrats pledging their support for Terry McAuliffe.

With just over two weeks until the state’s November 2 election, First Lady Jill Biden is slated to participate at a campaign rally in favor of Virginia governor candidate Terry McAuliffe on Friday evening, beginning off a series of appearances from key Democrats.

The first lady’s plans to campaign with McAuliffe were disclosed earlier this week by McAuliffe. According to McAuliffe’s campaign, the event she’ll be attending starts at 5:30 p.m. local time at the Dorey Park and Recreation Center in Henrico. According to a campaign event description, the first lady and McAuliffe would “rally Democrats through early voting.”

Virginia is one of only two states holding gubernatorial elections this fall, with voters in New Jersey choosing their next governor in early November. Political strategists have recognized the Virginia election, which is shaping up to be a close fight between McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin, as a possible predictor of voter sentiment ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

A gubernatorial recall election in California last month drew in a slew of high-profile Democrats to campaign in support of Governor Gavin Newsom. Former President Barack Obama and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders were among those who appeared in campaign ads encouraging Democrats to vote, while President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were among those who flew to the state to attend campaign events with Newsom.

McAuliffe, like Newsom in California, has received support from a number of high-profile members of his party. Stacey Abrams, a former Georgia state representative, will attend a Souls to the Polls event in Virginia on October 17 after the first lady’s visit on Friday. On October 23, Obama is set to visit Richmond to campaign with McAuliffe.

According to The Hill, McAuliffe told reporters earlier this week that he expects the president will visit Virginia in support of his campaign before the election. On Thursday, when asked for more details about the president’s plans to support McAuliffe, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “I believe he’ll do more to help his friend,” but that she didn’t have any more information.

