Jill Biden Discusses What It’s Like To Be The First Lady In 2021

Dr. Jill Biden talked about what it’s like to be the first lady and her thoughts on some of the country’s most pressing political issues.

Rita Braver, a CBS News journalist, delved into Biden’s experience in a special titled “Jill Biden on Being First Lady.”

“I told you, Rita, a long time ago, I believe,” Biden replied, “that I would never waste my platform.” “And if I can help with this pandemic in any way, if I can help heal this nation, I want to be in, I want to do this.” Braver told Biden about a recent trip to Oklahoma to meet with the governor’s family. She then drove a little over an hour to show President Obama her support for the Cherokee Nations’ language preservation efforts at an event.

“You’re shaking hands with children, hugging them, and conversing with them.

What do you think you’ll gain out of it?” Braver was the one who inquired.

“‘I’m excited,’ Biden responded. “And I’m overjoyed that they’ve met someone who genuinely cares about them.” Braver inquired about what it’s like to assume the role of first lady and alter one’s lifestyle.

“Did you anticipate what it’s like to be first lady?” Braver enquired. “I believe it’s a little more difficult than I anticipated,” Biden said. “It’s not like having a job; it’s more like having a way of life. It’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.” Biden, 70, served as the Obama administration’s second lady from January 2009 to January 2017.

Some have referred to Biden as a key adviser to the president, which Braver questioned.

“I’ve heard you labeled as one of the president’s most important advisors by a number of people close to him over the years… and I’m curious how it plays out at the White House?”

Biden responded, “I listen to him, and he listens to me.” “We talk about what’s going on in our lives and what’s going on in our marriage every day. But I’m not his ‘advisor,’ I’m his wife, his spouse.” She is the first first lady to work full-time at Northern Virginia Community College, where she teaches writing and English. Biden has a PhD in educational leadership and two master’s degrees in education.

She was questioned about President Joe Biden’s declining popularity.

“You’ve probably noticed a decline in the president’s poll numbers. Is that something that bothers you?” Jill Biden was the one who asked Braver.

"Rita, I have a different perspective on things. During the campaign, Joe made a number of promises, all of which he kept.