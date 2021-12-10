Jill Biden claims that free college was removed from the bill because it was ‘not the right time for it.’

Jill Biden, the first lady, believes that this is not the ideal moment to make community college free.

She described the obstacles she has faced as first lady in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning that will run next week, as well as why she isn’t surprised that the measure was removed from a significant social welfare law.

“I understand compromise,” she explained, “but I felt now wasn’t the time.”

According to Washington Newsday, the bill’s inclusion of free community college was removed in order to accommodate a bigger number of lawmakers. Because of the amount of money given to it, both Republicans and some Democrats have criticized the concept. The law also eliminated eldercare and a new child tax credit.

Biden has been a community college instructor for decades and continues to do so as First Lady. She isn’t giving up hope that free community college will one day become a reality, and she is still advocating for it. President Joe Biden, who predicted during a CNN Town Hall in October that free community college will come to the United States, shares this attitude. However, it is unlikely to happen very soon.

“I assure you,” the president added, “we’re going to get free community college in the next several years and across the board.”

Biden also stated in the interview that being First Lady “is a little harder than I thought.”

Her new job, according to the interview, is a 24-hour commitment rather than a job that ends at a specific time.

When asked if she was prepared for her new life, the first lady responded, “I believe it’s a little harder than I thought.” “It’s not like working a job; it’s a way of life, and it’s not something you leave at 5:00 or 3:00 p.m. It’s also open 24 hours a day.” Jill Biden also shot down rumors regarding her husband’s mental health in the interview.

Her remark about being first lady all the time comes from someone who has spent the most of her adult life in the spotlight and has observed—and worked with—some of her predecessors.

