Jews celebrating Hanukkah were greeted with Nazi salutes, prompting a hate crime investigation.

According to the Associated Press, British police are investigating antisemitic incidents depicted in a video showing a bus full of Jewish kids being targeted in a purported hate crime.

The teens in the open-top bus were setting up menorahs and handing out food on Oxford Street, a prominent retail district in London, to commemorate the first night of Hanukkah. According to the Associated Press, the party was subsequently disrupted by “an extraordinarily angry, threatening, and abusive bunch of males,” as described by the Community Security Trust. The CST is a British nonprofit that keeps track of antisemitic occurrences in the region.

The bus was spat on, and the passengers were treated to vulgar hand gestures, according to video from the incident. According to Jewish News, one of the men in the video appeared to be giving a Nazi salute, while others removed their shoes in a show of disdain. They also attempted to damage the bus windows and spit on it.

“They were certain that they had been singled out because they were Jewish. That was beyond a shadow of a doubt “According to the Associated Press, Dave Rich stated. Rich works with CTS as the director of policy.

Officials from the government and other groups have reacted angrily to the tragedy. In a statement, London mayor Sadiq Khan said, “Antisemitism has no place in society and I absolutely condemn these abhorrent acts.” “This is something that no one should have to go through.” In a statement, Board of Deputies president Marie van der Zyl said, “We are outraged by the horrible footage of Jewish persons being targeted on Oxford Street.” “We hope the police will quickly identify and apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime.” The incident is being investigated as a hate crime by the Metropolitan Police, though no arrests have yet been made. They are urging anyone with information on the incident to contact Crimestoppers.

According to Rich, those on the bus were from Chabad, a religious outreach organization. "They were terrified that the group threatening them would assault them physically, and they were spitting at them." This type of antisemitic attack is not unique to the United Kingdom.