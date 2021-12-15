Jethro died at the age of 73 following a fight with covid.

After battling covid, comedian Jethro passed away.

Geoffrey Rowe, the entertainer’s real name, died on Tuesday, December 14th, at the age of 73.

The unfortunate news was conveyed by a spokesman on his public Facebook page.

“It is with great regret that we announce the demise of the well-known and popular Cornish comedian Jethro,” they stated in the post.

“Unfortunately, Jethro died on December 14, 2021, after getting COVID-19.

“Jethro is survived by his wife Jennie, sons Jesse and Lanyon, stepdaughter Sarah, daughter-in-law Stacey, and, of course, his adoring grandchildren.

“At this very difficult time, we ask that you respect our privacy and give us all time to grieve.”

“We’ll keep supporting each other since we know our lives will never be the same without him.”

Jethro only retired this year, in February, after 50 years of touring the country with his comedy performances.

He announced his career change on social media at the moment, saying, “I guess it’s time to put up my mic.”

“It was a difficult decision, but my recollection made it easy.” Thank you to everyone who has visited me over the past 50 years.” In his stand-up acts, the comic was most recognized for integrating his strong Cornish accent and rural fashion sense.

He had his first national television appearance in 1990 on the Des O’Connor Show, and then on Jim Davidson’s shows, after his fame rose in Cornwall and Devon during the 1970s and 1980s.

He sold around 250,000 theatre seats per year at the height of his success.

The news of his death devastated fans, who flocked to Twitter to express their sorrow.

“Jethro, you have brought joy and happiness into countless lives,” one user commented. “May you rest in peace.” “Looks like the train finally came to a halt on a Wednesday,” Jon commented. RIP, Geoffrey Rowe – Jethro, one of our sons and one of the UK’s best comedians.” “Rest in peace, Jethro, you were a one-of-a-kind legend,” Terry remarked.