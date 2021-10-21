Jet2 has issued an urgent warning to all vacationers.

Every holidaymaker has received a “urgent consumer alert” from Jet2.

The airline issued a warning to passengers about a new fraud that targets passengers who have booked tickets with them.

After customers reported being approached by a phony account, Jet2 issued a warning on its official Twitter account.

“We have been informed that many customers have received messages asking them to contact @jet2helps.com (and/or similar) to discuss bookings and problems,” it stated.

“Please DO NOT submit personal information/data to these accounts because they are not linked with us.”

“On Twitter, @jet2tweets, which is a verified ‘blue tick’ account, is the only official account for http://Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.”

Last month, Jet2 was compelled to issue a similar scam alert after customers reported being contacted by a phony account.

Following the lifting of travel restrictions earlier this month, the company saw an increase in bookings.

Bookings have increased “by more than 250 percent,” according to Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

Turkey is “very popular,” he said, adding, “Thanks to the assurance that yesterday’s announcement has provided customers, destinations across the board are selling well, whether it’s for late summer sun, winter sun, or next summer sun.”