Jet2 has canceled flights to a well-known destination.

Between November 22 and December 1, 2021, Jet2 has canceled all flights to Austria.

This comes after the country was placed on lockdown due to an increase in the number of instances of covid.

For at least 10 days, the country’s restaurants, bars, hairdressers, theaters, and non-essential shops will be closed.

Covid testing for all travelers ‘might be phased out in January,’ according to a report.

Jet2 has issued a statement that reads: “We have decided to cancel flights and vacations to Vienna until December 1st due to the Austrian government declaring a national lockdown.

“When consumers are impacted by program changes, we have been recognized by independent travel agencies for our handling of the situation, and any affected trade bookings will be canceled with a full refund.

“We will provide a further information ahead of time for bookings expected to travel to Vienna after December 1.”

According to Austria’s official travel website, foreign tourists, including those from the United Kingdom, are prohibited from entering the country during the lockdown, with just a few exceptions.

Many customers would be dissatisfied as they will lose out on their winter vacations because the country boasts popular skiing areas and spectacular Christmas markets.