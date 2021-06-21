Jet2 has announced a massive summer expansion that would include 300 additional flights and 60,000 new seats.

Jet2 has announced a significant expansion for the summer of 2022, with hundreds of additional flights and thousands of new seats on sale.

To accommodate the demand for consumers anxious for a vacation abroad, the travel operator is adding 60,000 more seats to its holiday schedule next summer.

For the year 2022, the airline will add 300 more flights to their existing network of popular sun and leisure locations.

READ MORE: A man may be seen on video breaking into the new Merseyside Police HQ on St Anne Street.

The news will result in increased capacity and frequency of flights to destinations throughout mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria, and Italy. The added capacity will be concentrated on the high summer season, with additional flights available in the early and late summer.

Among the services provided are:

Extra services to Malaga (up to nine weekly services now on sale), Alicante (up to ten weekly services now on sale), and Reus are available on the mainland of Spain (up to four weekly services now on sale).

Extra routes to Lanzarote (up to six weekly services now on sale), Fuerteventura (up to three weekly services now on sale), Tenerife (up to eight weekly services on sale), and Gran Canaria are now available in the Canary Islands (up to three weekly services on sale).

Extra routes to Ibiza (up to seven weekly trips are now available) and Majorca have been added to the Balearic Islands (up to 13 weekly services on sale).

Turkey – extra services to Antalya are now available for purchase, bringing the total number of weekly flights to eight.

Additional flights to Corfu (up to three weekly services now on sale), Crete (Heraklion) (up to three weekly services now on sale), Rhodes (up to three weekly services now on sale), and Kos (up to three weekly services now on sale) (up to two weekly services on sale).

Cyprus – additional services have been added to Paphos and Larnaca, bringing the total number of weekly services to three.

Bourgas (Sunny Beach, Bulgaria) — During the peak holiday season, up to two weekly services are now available.

In May and June, as well as September and October, there will be up to two weekly services in Rome.

According to Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, The summary comes to a close.