Jessica Watkins: Who Is She? A NASA astronaut will become the first black woman to work on the International Space Station.

After more than two decades of operations, NASA astronaut and geology professor Jessica Watkins will become the first black woman to visit the International Space Station (ISS), the agency announced on Tuesday.

Watkins’ mission will also be historic because it will be her first excursion into space since joining NASA’s Astronaut Candidate Class in 2017.

Watkins will work as a mission specialist on SpaceX’s Crew-4 trip to the International Space Station, which is set to launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in April 2022. The Crew Dragon spacecraft will be on its fourth ISS crew rotation flight. The astronauts will stay onboard the International Space Station for a six-month scientific expedition.

According to The New York Times, Watkins expressed her hope that her journey into space would inspire children of color, particularly young girls of color.

“That’s been quite important to me, and if I can help in any way, that’s definitely worth it,” she said.

Fellow NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren and Robert Hines will accompany Watkins on the expedition. The Crew Dragon mission will be piloted by Hines, with Lindgren serving as mission commander. Along with Watkins, European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti will serve as a mission specialist.

Watkins was born in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and reared in Lafayette, Colorado. He graduated from Stanford University with a Bachelor of Science in Geological and Environmental Sciences. After that, the astronaut earned a Doctorate in Geology from the University of California, Los Angeles, where he studied surface processes on Mars, such as Martian landslides.

Watkins went on to work as part of the California Institute of Technology (CalTech) science team, coordinating the Curiosity Rover’s activities and assisting in its study of Mars’ Gale crater’s geologic history.

Dr. Watkins was selected by NASA for the Astronaut Candidate Class in June 2017, while still at CalTech. In August of that year, she reported for service and began a two-year training program.

She received training on the ISS’s operating systems as well as how to undertake spacewalks, which are journeys outside the station that ISS crew members take to perform vital repairs and installations.

She was certified for mission selection in 2019, but not for the 2022 flight to the ISS. This is a condensed version of the information.