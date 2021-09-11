Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst have welcomed their second child together.

The 39-year-old actress revealed that she gave birth to her son James Robert four months ago.

“This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna,” she told the New York Times. He’s an angel, but he’s also a ravenous angel. “As well as a hefty angel.”

Dunst and Plemons, both 33, met on the set of the TV drama Fargo in 2015, where they played husband and wife.

They got engaged in 2017 and have a three-year-old son named Ennis.

Plemons has been away from the family home in Los Angeles while filming Killers Of The Flower Moon with Leonardo DiCaprio for Martin Scorsese.

The difficulties of caring for a newborn were described by Dunst in an interview with the New York Times.

“I’m so tired, I haven’t slept through the night in four months,” she explained. I, too, have developed an eye twitch. Yes, I’m in a truly unique situation.”

Dunst, who has also appeared in films such as The Virgin Suicides, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, and The Beguiled, announced her pregnancy in March.

In a photoshoot supervised by her friend and associate Sofia Coppola, she posed on the cover of W Magazine.