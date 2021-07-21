Jesse Lingard is attracting interest from Everton, despite a rival deal for Jeremie Boga.

Everton have been linked with players from all over the world since Rafa Benitez’s arrival at Goodison Park, as the new manager attempts to boost his team ahead of his first season in command.

The Blues are gearing up for a trip to the United States as pre-season training for the 2021/22 season begins.

With the start of the Premier League approaching, the Spaniard will look to make his first signings.

After Atalanta made an approach for Jeremie Boga, his Premier League suitors have been put on high alert.

According to MailOnline, Everton has been linked with a deal for Sassuolo’s Boga.

The Blues join Leeds United and Crystal Palace as Premier League clubs that have expressed interest in Boga but have yet to finalize a deal.

Atalanta, on the other hand, have been the first to strike in the race for the 24-year-signing. old’s

With a £15.5 million proposal, the Serie A club signaled their determination to capture the Frenchman.

Sassuolo turned down the initial offer, but Atalanta is apparently considering a better offer.

Everton have emerged as Aston Villa’s main contenders for Burnley’s Dwight McNeil.

Both teams, though, are up against it in their pursuit of the winger, as Burnley has no desire or financial necessity to sell.

McNeil signed a new contract with the Clarets last summer, so any offer would have to be substantial to persuade them to sell.

When the club turned down £35 million proposals for James Tarkowski last summer, Sean Dyche made it clear that he no longer feels obligated to sell players on the cheap.

According to MailOnline, Everton has entered the race for Jesse Lingard.

Lingard’s Manchester United career appeared to be gone until he resurrected it with a superb second-half loan spell at West Ham.

Rafa Benitez appears to be prioritizing signings on the flank, therefore the Blues have joined West Ham and Atletico Madrid in keeping an eye on his connection with United.