Jesse Jackson’s removal from court is denied by Ahmaud Arbery’s trial judge.

The trial of the three men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery resumed Monday, with the defense attorney for the three men requesting that Arbery’s parents’ pastor be removed from the courtroom.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley refused to have Reverend Jesse Jackson removed from the courtroom, claiming that Jackson was not causing any disruption.

“The court will not bar any individual or group of individuals from entering his courtroom as a member of the public. You are welcome to notify me if there is a problem “Walmsley explained.

Last year, attorney Kevin Gough also expressed his dissatisfaction.