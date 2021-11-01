Jes Staley: Who Is He and How Is He Related to Jeffrey Epstein? Explained.

Jes Staley has resigned as chief executive of one of Britain’s largest banks, four years after questions about his association with Jeffrey Epstein were first aired.

The Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom is looking into whether the Barclays CEO provided a complete account of his acquaintance with the convicted pedophile.

Staley resigned today, November 1, promising to fight the investigation, which has yet to provide any conclusions.

The revelation caused a three percent drop in the bank’s stock price, but it later recovered.

“In light of those conclusions, and Mr Staley’s decision to fight them, the board and Mr Staley have agreed that he will step down as group chief executive and as a director of Barclays,” Barclays said in a statement.

“It should be highlighted that the inquiry finds no evidence that Mr Staley saw or knew about any of Mr Epstein’s alleged misdeeds, which was the primary question underlying Barclays’ support for Mr. Staley following Mr. Epstein’s arrest in the summer of 2019.”

However, since Staley’s appointment, there have been suspicions about his ties with Epstein.

JP Morgan’s Jes Staley

While at JP Morgan, where he oversaw the private bank and asset management division from 2000 to 2010, the banking executive apparently developed a friendship with Epstein.

“It has been well known I had a working contact with Jeffrey Epstein,” he stated in February 2020, according to the BBC.

“It all started in 2000, when I was appointed to lead the JP Morgan private bank, and he was already a client when I started.”

“The friendship was maintained during my time at JP Morgan, but it deteriorated considerably after I left JP Morgan.” Clearly, I assumed I knew him well when I didn’t. In hindsight, knowing what we now know, I regret having had any interaction with Jeffrey.” The Transfer of Jes Staley to Barclays When he first started at Barclays, there were unverified rumors in the UK’s leading newspaper, The Times, that Epstein advocated for him to be hired.

According to the BBC, Barclays has stated that Staley had no communication with Epstein after joining the bank in December 2015.

That was, however, seven years after Epstein had pled guilty to soliciting. This is a condensed version of the information.