Jes Staley, the departing CEO of Barclays, has stated that he will contest the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Following a probe into his ties to millionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the CEO of Barclays Bank is stepping down.

In the wake of the early conclusions of an inquiry by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority into Jes Staley’s relationship with Epstein, who died in August 2018, Barclays claimed they had struck an arrangement with him.

Staley intends to challenge the investigation’s findings, which claim that he did not see “or was aware of, any of Mr Epstein’s alleged crimes, which was the primary question motivating Barclays’ support for Mr Staley following Mr Epstein’s arrest in the summer of 2019.”

Staley will now leave his position as Barclays’ Group Chief Executive and Director.

“The Board is dissatisfied with the result. Mr. Staley has successfully led the Barclays Group since December 2015, demonstrating true dedication and expertise “In a statement, Barclays said.

