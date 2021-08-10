Jerzy Dudek, the ex-Liverpool goalkeeper, has been granted a special card by EA Sports, confirming his comeback to FIFA 22.

EA has confirmed that FUT Heroes will be arriving to FIFA 22, with the likes of Tim Cahill, Robbie Keane, and now former Reds goalie Dudek available as a playable item in-game, ahead of the game’s official worldwide launch on October 1st, 2021.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team gamers will be able to add Dudek to their teams, and the Pole will be able to form chemistry with any Premier League or Polish player in the user’s squad.

Dudek’s FUT Heroes item may be green linked with any Liverpool player, allowing you to play the former Reds goalie alongside Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and other players in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Tim Cahill, a former Everton midfielder, and Robbie Keane, a former Liverpool striker, are two more Premier League FUT Heroes players who have been confirmed so far.

Dudek’s inclusion follows EA’s announcement that Freddie Ljungberg, a former Arsenal winger and manager, will be included to FIFA 22 as a FUT Heroes card.

So, what are his numbers?

While his in-game statistics are unknown, EA has revealed that Dudek will have an overall rating of 86, matching Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s FUT Heroes player item overall rating.

EA has now unveiled a total of seventeen FUT Heroes cards, with more to be revealed throughout August and September as the game approaches its release date.

The following is the complete list of FUT Heroes so far:

Cahill, Tim Mario Gomez is a Mexican actor. Clint Dempsey is a well-known actor. Campos, Jorge Milito, Diego Al-Jaber, Sami Morientes, Fernando Robbie Keane Abedi Pele Lars Ricken is a Danish actor. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the manager of the Norwegian national team. Ivan Cordoba Antonio Di Natale Ljungberg, Freddie Kohler, Jurgen Mostovoi, Aleksandr Dudek, Jerzey

FUT Heroes are a revolutionary new feature in FIFA 22 that will allow you to create more diverse squads in FIFA Ultimate Team.

Each FUT Heroes card is assigned to a league, and all players in that league share a strong chemistry bond.

In the same manner that all other cards in FIFA Ultimate Team have a weak relationship with other players of the same nationality, the nationality of the FUT Heroes will grant chemistry advantages.

