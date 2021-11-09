Jermaine Pennant reacted to the Craig Bellamy and John Arne Riise incident by saying, “I was smacked with a seven iron.”

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennat has recalled the story of Craig Bellamy and John Arne Riise’s infamous golf club incident.

Before a Champions League match against Barcelona in 2007, the Liverpool team went on a trip to Portugal, where Bellamy attacked teammate Riise with a golf club.

While manager Rafa Benitez agreed to keep the incident ‘in house,’ Bellamy celebrated his goal against Barcelona a few days later by swinging an imagined golf club, drawing a lot of attention to the story.

Since then, the two have spoken openly about the unusual episode, with Pennant being the most recent member of the squad to do so.

Pennant told The Open Goal podcast, “It wasn’t a fight, he just got slapped with a seven iron.”

“Bellamy was sharing [a hotel room]with Steve Finnan, who said, ‘I was in bed and I just saw Craig Bellamy get out of bed and go into his golf bag and retrieve a seven iron.’

“‘What’s going on here?’ he wondered. ‘It’s two o’clock in the morning!’ Bellamy has just barged through [the hotel room door], and Riise is sound sleeping, but he climbs into his bed and begins to ask: ‘What are you saying now, John? Do you want to go karaoke now?!” Riise’s version of the tale was previously described in his memoirs, with an excerpt published in The Guardian, and he said Bellamy ‘might have terminated’ his career.

“I awoke in the dark to the sound of someone opening the door,” he wrote. Obviously, I mistook Agger for someone else.

“However, something told me it wasn’t Agger.” And then I saw him – Craig Bellamy, standing at the foot of my bed, with a golf club.

“Bellamy swung the club as hard as he could over his head.” He attempted to strike my shins, which would have ended my career, but I was able to deflect my leg in time.”