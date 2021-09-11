Jeremy Corbyn leads a massive citywide anti-arms fair rally in Liverpool.

During a massive protest in Liverpool, former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn denounced the planned “weapons fair.”

Hundreds marched from Toxteth’s Princes Park to Liverpool’s Metropolitan Cathedral, where hundreds more waited to oppose the AOC Europe electronic warfare show, which is set to take place next month at the Arena and Convention Centre.

Some of the event’s exhibitors have been accused of selling equipment to armies and security forces of countries suspected of major human rights violations.

The convention, which will be held in the ACC Liverpool conference facility, which is owned by the city government, has prompted outrage and condemnation from politicians and residents across Liverpool, including Mayor Joanne Anderson.

Massive Attack, a prominent band, cancelled a forthcoming show at the Arena and Convention Centre (ACC) this week in protest of the event.

Mr Corbyn spoke from atop a Fire Brigade Union engine at St George’s Plateau, where the protest ended after two marches from Toxteth to the cathedral and then through the city’s shopping centre after a series of speeches.

“It should not be held anywhere, and it should absolutely not be held in Liverpool, any more than it should be held in London,” he stated.

“Consider what this armaments show is all about. Demonstrating weapons of mass destruction, as well as surveillance, information, and the capacity to target specific locations.

“It all sounds fantastic. It all sounds like a good time. You’ve seen it on videos, on television, and on your computer. Then you find out it kills people.

“In Gaza, children. Yemeni children. Somalia’s children Myanmar’s children. There are children everywhere.

“At these arms fairs, all types of people come to buy stuff, and they’re sold through arms dealers. Those gun traffickers don’t care who they sell them to or what they do with them afterward. They do, in fact, advertise their efficacy.

“So, if we’re serious about international peace, justice, and human rights, if we’re concerned about the rights of the people of Yemen, don’t give arms to Saudi Arabia,” says the author.

