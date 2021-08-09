Jeremy Corbyn criticizes job losses at the University of Liverpool.

During a rally today, Jeremy Corbyn blasted job losses at the University of Liverpool.

The former Labour leader was speaking at a rally organized by the University and College Union (UCU) as part of their anti-compelled-redundancy campaign.

Two members of the Health and Life Sciences faculty are set to lose their employment as part of a restructuring that the institution claims will allow it to invest in addressing extreme health disparities in the region.

Before discussions, strikes, a marking boycott, and demonstrations by staff and students, the number of job losses was originally 47. The union is in the fifth day of a 10-day walkout.

Jeremy Corbyn addressed the audience gathered in University Square outside the building that houses the university’s administrative employees. Many of the attendees had come particularly to see him.

“By winning this battle to safeguard those jobs, you will prevent a university from going after the cleaners, catering workers, contractors, and all other university employees,” he stated. You’re demonstrating your support for all of them.

“You will also be sending a message to the university and further education sector across the country that we are here, ready, and fighting back where the Tory government, as it were, as it is, comes after working class employment and living standards with a new face of austerity.”

The University of Liverpool, whose MP Kim Johnson spoke at the event, is the major employer in the Riverside constituency.

Ian Byrne MP, whose law graduate daughter had her grades delayed owing to the marking boycott, accompanied her.

Along with students at the institution, Guild of Students vice president Chloe Field, UCU general secretary Jo Grady, and Merseyside BLM founder Chantelle Lunt spoke.

Tom Logan, a council cabinet member for education, was also present.

“This began with 47 redundancies meant to address health inequalities in Liverpool,” said Anthony O’Hanlon, head of the University of Liverpool UCU branch.

“The University of Liverpool believed it could help the underprivileged. Consider this: these persons’ egos, their vanities.

"People on Breck Road and Stanley,"

