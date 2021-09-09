Jeremy Clarkson is on a mission to turn his Oxfordshire farm’s lambing shed into a restaurant.

According to locals, former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson has started a campaign to turn his Oxfordshire farm’s lambing shed into a restaurant.

After there was “gossip” in the village about the future of the Diddly Squat farm shop, the 61-year-old broadcaster convened a meeting with locals at the Memorial Hall in Chadlington.

Locals stated Clarkson intended to convert half of the lambing shed into a kitchen and the other half into a restaurant area during the hour-long meeting, which was crowded and only open to inhabitants of the neighbouring community of Chadlington.

He also stated that it would be “cheaper” than surrounding eateries, implying that a supper for two would cost roughly £60.

Clarkson also reportedly told residents that he hoped to reduce the amount of people who visit the farm shop on a daily basis, which has seen customers travel from all over the country and queue for hours to buy candles, fresh milk, and cheese.

Jonathan Moore, a 53-year-old doctor from the area, was present at the conference. “It’s all subject to planning, so he can’t promise anything yet,” he told the PA news agency, “but he’s aiming to convert the lambing shed into a restaurant.” We expected it to seat 150 people, but it only has 60 seats, and he wants to limit the amount of people that visit the farm shop in the future.

“Selling his product is expensive, so he wants to sell as much as he can through the farm shop and restaurant.

“As expected, some people held very strong opinions in either direction, and those who held negative opinions reinforced them. He expressed his thoughts about the future, and that is all we can hope for.”

Clarkson’s Farm, an Amazon Studios series, is based on Clarkson’s business. The farm had been run by a villager since he bought it in 2008, but when he retired in 2019, the TV host decided to try whether he could run it himself.

The show was praised for its breathtaking cinematography as well as the likable cast of characters who weren’t afraid to tell Clarkson when he was being ineffective.

“I am empathetic – no one could ever be,” Mr Moore remarked.

