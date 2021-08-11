‘Jeopardy!’ Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik are chosen as hosts.

Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik have been announced as Alex Trebek’s replacement, or replacements, on Jeopardy!

Richards, who joined the long-running game show soon before Trebek’s death in 2020, is the executive producer for Jeopardy! He previously worked on The Price Is Right, and in recent weeks, his name had appeared as a favorite for the job.

Richards will be the full-time host for the 38th season of the daily syndicated show, according to Sony Pictures Television. Bialik will host both the primetime and spinoff editions of Jeopardy!

Bialik is a neurologist and an author, but she’s most recognized for her roles on Blossom and The Big Bang Theory. She and Richards were part of a recent rotating cast of guest hosts that included Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, actor LeVar Burton, and Katie Couric.

Ken Jennings, the greatest winner of Jeopardy!, will continue as a consulting producer on the show, a post he first took on in September 2020.

In a statement, Ravi Ahuja, chairman of Sony Pictures’ Global Television Studios and Corporate Development, said, “We are excited to begin the next chapter of America’s Favorite Quiz Show with Mike presenting our daily show and Mayim hosting new variations of Jeopardy!”

“This was a really difficult decision for us to make. It took a huge lot of thought and consideration, maybe more than any other show’s host selection processâ€”and rightly so, because it’s Jeopardy! We’re following Alex Trebek, the unequaled. A senior group of Sony Pictures Television executives went over every episode’s video, looked over research from several panels and focus groups, and solicited feedback from our major partners and Jeopardy! viewers.”