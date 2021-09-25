‘Jeopardy!’ Matt Amodio becomes the third person to win more than $1 million in a single tournament.

Matt Amodio became the third individual in Jeopardy! history to earn more than $1 million in non-tournament play on Friday night’s broadcast.

His win was his 28th overall, bringing his total earnings to $1,004,001.

In a statement, Amodio remarked, “This was beyond my greatest aspirations going in.” “I knew it was a possibility, but I thought it was a long shot, and for it to actually happen is incredible.”

Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer were the only candidates before him to win more than $1 million in regular season games. In 2004, Jennings earned $2,520,700 for a 74-game winning streak, while James Holzhauer earned $2,462,216 for a 32-game winning streak in 2019.

Before a regulation change at the start of Jeopardy20th !’s season in 2003, contestants could only play five games in a row. Prior to Jennings’ run, Tom Walsh set the record for the longest winning streak with eight games in early 2004, earning $186,900.

With tournaments included, Jennings earned a total of $4,522,700 on Jeopardy! However, when profits are factored in, Brad Rutter is the show’s all-time largest winner, with over $4.6 million in earnings mostly owing to high earnings from tournament victories. When Jennings, Holzhauer, and Rutter competed in a special show in early 2020 for a $1 million reward and the title of “Greatest of All Time,” Jennings won.

The show’s recent hot streak comes after a difficult era in which it made headlines while looking for a permanent replacement for late presenter Alex Trebek. Sony Pictures Television announced Jeopardy! after a run of famous guest hosts. Mike Richards, the show’s executive producer, would take over as the show’s permanent regular presenter, with actress Mayim Bialik filling in for primetime specials.

However, soon after recordings of Richards making contentious statements on a podcast years earlier surfaced, he announced his departure from the post. Sony announced his departure as a producer not long after.

The only time Amodio, a Ph.D. student from New Haven, Connecticut, has come close to causing trouble is when he responds to practically every question with the phrase “what’s.”

While some on social media have expressed displeasure with the strategy, Jeopardyofficial !'s J!Buzz.