‘Jeopardy!’ James Holzhauer explains why he supports Mike Richards’ dismissal.

Jeopardy! has a long and illustrious history. James Holzhauer, a competitor on the show, has indicated why he publicly supports Mike Richards’ removal as executive producer.

Holzhauer, who had a 32-game winning streak on Jeopardy!, expressed his thoughts on the topic shortly after the news came on Tuesday that the scandal-plagued Richards would no longer be a part of the syndicated quiz program.

“Do I believe Mike Richards’ podcast statements were appropriate for polite society?” Holzhauer asked on Twitter. No. But, given the job he did as host of Jeopardy, does he deserve the benefit of the doubt? “No, too.”

In an apparent reference to Richards’ departure, Holzhauer also shared a GIF of The Wizard of Oz’s “Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead” scene.

“Some judged Mike Richards primarily on the basis of his podcast comments and formed a poor view, but I judged him solely on the basis of how he treated individuals backstage at Jeopardy and generated a much stronger negative opinion,” he wrote.

Holzhauer posted a link to an article in The Hollywood Reporter on the workplace culture on the set of The Price Is Right during Richards’ stint as a producer on the show.

He also captioned a photo of a TV screen that was turned off, “My fall plans.” The words “The McNear variant” were written atop a screenshot of the Jeopardy! logo in another image. Claire McNear is the name of the writer that authored the investigative piece for The Ringer.

Following the announcement that Richards would be stepping down as the new host of Jeopardy!, Holzhauer took a shot at the producer on Twitter on August 20.

“I was really looking forward to the season opener, where the show goes past the three obvious possibilities and deems Mike Richards the winner after an extensive 61-clue search,” he joked.

Holzhauer won $2,464,216 in 33 appearances on the show, second only to Ken Jennings in Jeopardy! Winnings in regular play and the amount of games won He won the "Tournament of Champions" on the show.