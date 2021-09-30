‘Jeopardy!’ Champ As he approaches his record, Matt Amodio praises James Holzhauer.

Jeopardy! Thanks to his incredible win streak, champ Matt Amodio has shown to be quite the intriguing force since his arrival on the show over the summer.

And when the Ph.D. Yale student was shown boosting his win total to a mind-boggling 31 on Wednesday night’s broadcast, it wasn’t missed on viewers that he’s only one game away from tying James Holzhauer’s second-place record.

In 2019, Holzhauer completed his 32-game streak, earning a whopping $2,462,216 in wins and cementing his place in the show’s history.

While Amodio has undoubtedly earned some bragging rights with his $1,158,001 cash win, he took to Twitter late Wednesday to humblely rate his abilities far behind those of The Chase star Holzhauer.

“Tomorrow on #Jeopardy, I get the opportunity to tell everyone how much better than me @James Holzhauer is in virtually every way,” he posted on the platform. It would be an honor to be compared poorly to someone I admire so much!”

“When I was watching him on TV and he addressed his family, it really touched my heart,” Amodio continued in response to a follower’s comment about admiring Holzhauer as a family man. He’s certainly a wonderful person and a fantastic performer.”

While some of Amodio’s fans interpreted the message as a sign of humility, others speculated that the Ohio native was hinting at a potential loss on the pre-recorded broadcast.

Holzhauer, for one, has yet to make a public statement on Amodio’s chances of breaking his own record, but he has made a humorous jibe at the emerging star.

He posted two side-by-side images of himself and Amodio on September 23, comparing their 23-day award totals.

“When you order something online vs. when it arrives,” Holzhauer commented, comparing his $1,780,237 to Amodio’s $825,801.

“I thought these memes were intended to have the more handsome person on the left,” Amodio joked.

Even the official Jeopardy! contestant! “This is how you know you’ve made it, @AmodioMatt!” read a tweet from a Twitter account.

While Holzhauer and Amodio have impressive records, they are well behind all-time champion Ken Jennings, who has won 74 consecutive games.