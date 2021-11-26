Jenny seems unrecognisable in the latest photo, which has Gogglebox fans in amazement.

Fans of Gogglebox couldn’t believe how different Jenny appeared in a recent photo released by Lee.

The best of friends Jenny and Lee, who met in a pub 13 years ago, are Gogglebox fan favorites.

Since 2014, the pals have been filming inside Lee’s caravan near Hull and have amassed a large following.

Richard Madeley of I’m A Celebrity is likely to receive a large sum of money after being forced to leave camp.

Despite only following 13 individuals on Instagram, the couple has 615,000 followers.

Jenny and Lee are both active on social media and post frequently.

This features photos from their visits to Cyprus and Benidorm, Spain.

Fans, on the other hand, were taken aback by their most recent snap.

Jenny had a perm in the 1980s, which Lee posted as a throwback photo.

Instagram

He stated, ” “She’ll be furious with me. Jenny’s perm from the 1980s.” Fans adored the appearance, with several claiming to have worn a similar hairstyle in the past.

“Been there, done that, have the pics too!” remarked Jules.

“Now come on, we’ve all been there lol,” Hayley replied.

“Omg I had a perm like that I genuinely love curly permed hair Jenny looks wonderful,” Jan commented.

“Awh she looks boss!” Saffi exclaimed.