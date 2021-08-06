Jenny Ryan’s scathing retort to a Chase candidate who claimed they looked alike

Jenny Ryan of The Chase had a scathing retort to a participant who pointed out how similar they looked.

Becky, Mat, Jess, and Rob were all hoping to win tonight’s program.

Becky was up first, and she won a tidy £5000 in the cash builder.

When she and host Bradley Walsh turned to speak with Becky’s fellow contestants, however, Bradley referred to Jess as “Jenny.”

Bradley quickly corrected himself, claiming that their similar appearances had led him astray.

“It’s like being in different universes,” he explained.

It was time for Jess to confront her “twin” after Becky advanced to the final and Mat was eliminated.

When the Northern Irish student met The Vixen, she said it seemed like she was gazing in the mirror.

Jenny, on the other hand, said, “Sort of.”

Despite the snub, Jess won the head-to-head match against The Vixen, bringing the total prize pool to £4000.

“Jess needs to remember that she doesn’t get three options in the final Chase,” Jenny commented in response to Jess reaching the final.

The similarities between Jess and Jenny were also noted by Chase watchers.

“Oh that’s fantastic, Jess gets to play against her mother,” one person wrote.

“Anyone else believe Jenny is putting minor shade towards Jess?” Chrissie tweeted. #meow #TheChase.”