Jenny Ryan was humiliated on The Chase after making a “nightmare” mistake.

Jenny Ryan, The Vixen, was humiliated on The Chase tonight after making a major gaffe.

Jenny was in a head-to-head match with teacher Jason, 27, when she made a mistake.

“Which London Station is the furthest north?” was the inquiry.

Kings Cross, London Bridge, and Waterloo were the alternatives.

Jason, who planned to use his earnings to start a youth club, explained his reasoning to Bradley and chose Kings Cross, which was the perfect choice.

When it was revealed that the Vixen’s answer was Waterloo, she nervously laughed and stated, “I clicked the wrong button, I’m having a nightmare today.”

“Waterloo, south of the river, is essentially France,” Bradley added.

“I’ve gone to all of those stations, and I know precisely where they are,” Jenny explained.

Jenny said, “Stop prolonged my misery,” as Bradley continued to laugh and mock her.

Jenny’s blunder proved expensive, as Jason, a hip hop and grime aficionado, was able to return to his team with the £2,000.

Jenny’s performance was panned by Bradley, who commented, “The Chaser today is having a nightmare.”