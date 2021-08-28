Jenny Ryan, star of The Chase, has a spectacular metamorphosis while on vacation.

Jenny Ryan, who plays The Vixen on The Chase, recently went on a trip with pals and looks nothing like her alter-ego.

The 39-year-old shared a number of photos on Instagram from her cruise on the Regal Princess, showing off her great wavy locks and a variety of stunning clothes.

Her Instagram fans were taken aback by the Vixen’s more glam style, which featured her fiery red hair in an updo, red glasses, and a serious expression.

The quiz show host received a lot of positive feedback from viewers. “You look stunning – great dress,” one fan commented, while another added, “You look amazing.”

Instagram

“Looks like you all had a great day, and you all look stunning,” said a third.

Jenny sported a variety of ensembles in the photos she shared, including a pink and white boiler suit with Nike sneakers and a multi-colored glittery dress.

Dr. Ranj, a doctor and TV host, accompanied Jenny on her vacation and can be seen smiling with another of their friends in a baby blue shirt and a little sailor cap in one of Jenny’s images.

He also left three heart-eye emojis as a comment on the post.

Jenny joined The Chase in September 2015 to play The Vixen and has been a fan favorite ever since.