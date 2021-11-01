Jenny Ryan of The Chase was taken aback by a £6000 blunder.

The Vixen of the Chase Jenny Ryan was taken aback on tonight’s show when she discovered the correct answer to a question she had incorrectly answered.

She was up against Teresa’s replacement, Tree, who had accepted the £6,000 midway offer.

The Chaser was on the verge of catching up to the player until the final question: “According to NASA study, which of these is most harmful to the environment?”

Cow burps, cow farts, and Simon Cowell were among the possible solutions.

Jenny chose the cow fart response, while Tree, a travel consultant, chose the right cow burp response.

“I’m hoping Simon Cowell is a funny answer,” Tree said as they both smirked as they typed in their answers.

When the actual answer was revealed, the Vixen was stunned and exclaimed: “I had no idea burps were more dangerous than farts.

“Once you’ve learned it, you’ll never forget it.”

Because of the methane, Bradley stated he would have chosen cow fart.

Viewers rushed to Twitter to express their opinions on the topic.

Sherrie posted the following: “Burps are more lethal than farts. #TheChase They aren’t allowed in this house. Hahaha.” “Burps were deadlier than farts,” said another user. Jenny has never said anything like that to me before! #TheChase.” Marriann made the following comment: “I assumed it was a cow fart as well. #TheChase, the methane in their wind.” Tree returned to the playing bench with £6,000 more in the pot, bringing their total to £11,000.

Autumn was the next player to play, and she returned £5,000 to the pot.

Bear, a 71-year-old gamer, and Robin, a policy manager, both took turns in front of the quiz master and returned to the bench, each contributing to the overall prize.

In the final round, the team faced the Chaser jointly and defeated her, winning a total of £18,000.

People on Twitter applauded the squad for playing so well, while the Vixen chuckled at the fact that she wasn’t on her best form tonight.