Jenny Ryan of The Chase gives a ‘disappointing’ update, while Anne Hegerty provides support.

Jenny Ryan’s social media fans have received a “disappointing” career update.

The Chaser was scheduled to appear on stage as part of the UK tour of The Wizard of Oz Spectacular later this year.

The pantomime, which also included Matt Baker, has been postponed until 2022, according to the 39-year-old.

“Unfortunately, the production I was meant to appear in has been postponed,” she added, “for those of you wanting to see me in panto this year.”

The Vixen posted a picture of herself on stage during “happier panto moments” and promised to return next year.

Jenny’s co-host Anne Hegerty expressed her dissatisfaction at the news.

“Strongly disapprove,” the governess added.

“You’ll have to ask Jen,” Anne said when asked by a fan. “But it’s extremely disappointing.”

Fans expressed their support for The Vixen in the comments section, expressing their hope to see her on stage next year.

Carly stated, “Argh. It’s a pity. You’ll be back in the world of panto next year with a boom, that’s for sure.” Stephanie had this to say: “That is very bad news for you. In the meanwhile, I hope you find something equally as beautiful.” “That’s a shame Jenny,” Hazel commented. “It’s disappointing news,” Susan said, “but hopefully you’ll be back next year.” Michael wrote on Twitter: “That’s such a pity. (fingers crossed) Next year…”