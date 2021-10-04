Jenny Ryan of The Chase gave Darragh Ennis the “kiss of death” before his “nightmare” appearance.

Jenny Ryan of The Chase played with fate tonight by making an untimely remark about Darragh Ennis just before he had a “nightmare” on the show.

Steve, Rebecca, Ria, and Matt wanted to defeat the Chaser and walk away with thousands of pounds if they worked together.

Steve from West Sussex was the first to speak.

In his cash builder, the 53-year-old did well, earning £4,000.

Steve, on the other hand, was no match for ‘The Menace,’ who dispatched him with ease.

“Well, Darragh isn’t messing around today is he?” Jenny Ryan, a fellow Chaser, tweeted. #TheChase.”

This, however, proved to be the ‘knife of death,’ as Darragh’s situation quickly deteriorated.

After Darragh answered three consecutive questions incorrectly, the second candidate Rebecca, from Bolton, earned £4,000 in her head to head.

Ria, 38, increased her winnings by £7,000 as she breezed through the second round.

Matt, a 27-year-old from St Helens, was also awarded £1,000.

Jenny was sarcastically blamed by fans for ‘jinxing’ Darragh’s performance.

“You’ve given him the kiss of death,” Richard tweeted.

“Ooft Darragh is having a ‘mare today like,” Rebecca posted.

“Jenny jinxed Darragh guys,” Caitlin wrote.

“Darragh is having a mare,” Imo added.

“Rough round for Darragh,” Michael added.

Darragh, on the other hand, made up for his poor performance in the final by beating their score of 16 and denying them the £12,000 prize.

Darragh revealed to host Bradley Walsh that his second round was a disaster: “Yeah, I had a bit of a nightmare at the head to heads, getting a lot of questions wrong.”