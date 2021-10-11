Jenny Ryan of ITV’s The Chase responds to a ‘insult to intelligence’ remark.

Jenny Ryan of The Chase retaliated when a competitor on today’s broadcast called a lesser offer a “insult.”

On Monday’s episode of the popular game show, the Vixen faced four new quizzers.

Tim, Alison, Steve, and Holly were welcomed by host Bradley Walsh, who put their wits against one of Britain’s best quiz brains in the hopes of winning a cash reward.

Tim, an Anglican clergyman from Essex, was up first, and he put in a strong effort to bring £8,000 back to the Final Chase.

Alison was unsuccessful in her attempt to dodge the Chaser, but Steve, a mortgage advisor, beat Jenny to contribute £4,000 to the overall prize pool.

Last but not least, there’s the final quizzer to deal with. Holly, a language resource center employee from Sunderland, was the Chaser on today’s broadcast.

Holly put in a strong performance in the cash-builder round, bringing in an extra £4,000, but Tim was not satisfied by the Vixen’s selection of offers.

Jenny’s low offer was £3,000 less than the priest’s, which he regarded as an insult.

He stated, ” “Holly, minus 3 is a slap in the face to your intelligence. Bring the 4 home because we need you on the team for the Final Chase.” Jenny, on the other hand, retorted that the offer was contingent on Holly becoming the final head-to-head on today’s episode.

She stated, ” “As long as the negative offer isn’t taken as a personal affront. It has nothing to do with your intelligence or ability.

“It’s at this point in the game. It’s game time, and your teammates are counting on you.” Holly kept to her original wager of £4,000 and avoided The Chaser to advance to the final round.

The 28-year-old was a key element in a solid team effort that saw them climb 21 steps in their goal to win a total of £16,000.

Jenny Ryan, on the other hand, was in imperious form and caught the squad with 10 seconds left, meaning they had to leave empty-handed.

The Vixen singled out Holly before the concert concluded to compliment her on her performance.

“I have some buddies down in the North East who are going to track Holly down for them,” she claimed.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”