Jenny Ryan of ITV’s The Chase dazzles viewers with her beautiful metamorphosis.

Jenny Ryan surprised her followers by revealing a stunning 1940s makeover.

When she attended ITV’s Palooza earlier this week, the Vixen went for a pin-up style.

On the red carpet at London’s Royal Festival Hall, the 39-year-old dazzled in a flowing blue gown with a dazzling cherry motif.

Jenny finished off the appearance with her signature glasses and pinned-up hair in a classic way.

Jenny captioned the photo “She scrubs up vol.42” and shared it with her 102k Twitter followers.

The Chaser’s new appearance was lauded by fans and followers in the comments section.

Carly stated, “Jenny, get to work! On the Red Carpet, to be precise. Jenny, you look b****y unreal. I wish you the best of luck. At all of these events, I am truly living the best life possible.” Another person had this to say: “Oh my goodness, that dress! I really like it. You have a stunning appearance.” “Smashing frock!” Lisa said. “You’re looking great, Jenny!” Julie wrote on Twitter. “You look wonderful and I love your dress,” Sarah commented. “Fantastic dress!” Bronnie said. “That dress was made for you,” Emma replied.