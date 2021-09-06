Jenny Ryan is upset after losing £9,000 on The Chase.

Jenny Ryan of The Chase claimed she “felt so horrible” for one of the show’s contestants who lost £9,000.

On today’s show, Charlie, Tony, Steph, and Tracy were hoping to win a life-changing sum of money.

But they’d have to defeat Jenny Ryan if they wanted to win the grand prize.

Charlie, a 19-year-old medical student from Newcastle-under-Lyme, was up first.

He intended to save up enough money to buy a new car.

Charlie won £3,000 after a good cash builder, but was quickly ousted in the head to head by Jenny.

Tony had more success, winning £4,000 and qualifying for the final.

Following that, Steph won an astonishing £7,000 in the cash builder.

Tracy, a speech therapy student from Rotherham, was the last contestant.

As she outlined her ambitions for her and her husband to travel around Australia in a campervan, the 46-year-old had her eye on a huge cash builder.

Tracy managed to win £9,000 in an outstanding round.

However, disaster struck during the head-to-head match when host Bradley Walsh posed a difficult question.

“What was Honey Ryder’s full first name in Ian Fleming’s novel ‘Dr Who’?” he asked.

A) Honeychile, B) Honeybun, or C) Honeysuckle were the choices.

Tracy chose Honeysuckle, whereas Jenny chose Honeychile, which eliminated Tracy from the game show.

Jenny added, “Honestly, I felt so awful for you because I thought that if Honeysuckle is there when the questions come up and I see the options, Tracy won’t know it off the top of her head.”

“Honeysuckle seemed to be the most logical solution.”