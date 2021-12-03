Jenny from Gogglebox provides a rare shot of Lee without a fake tan.

Jenny from Gogglebox has exacted vengeance on her closest buddy Lee after he shared a photo of her with an 80s perm on Instagram for all to see.

After meeting in a pub 13 years ago, the two have become fan favorites on Channel 4’s hit show.

Since 2014, the pals have been filming inside Lee’s caravan near Hull and have amassed a large following.

A former Gogglebox star celebrates a tiny lotto victory after leaving the show.

Jenny was “going to go insane at him,” Lee stated last week, as he uploaded a flashback photo of Jenny with a full head of hair.

Jenny has now retaliated by posting an old photo of Lee as a child.

With a fringe shaved into his dark brown hair, a young Lee may be seen grinning.

He’s dressed in a suit and tie, and he’s lacking his typical tan, as one fan pointed out.

“Told you I’d get you back from that photo you t*** who cut your fringe Jenny x,” she captioned the photo on Instagram, with a kissing face emoji.

“Awwwwww so cute like butter wouldn’t melt,” Ellie Warner, another Gogglebox star, said.

Fans of the show were eager to comment on the incident.

“Everyone in ‘ull had a fringe like that,” tinabentley2 stated.

marylacyhempstead expressed her thoughts as follows: “What a blast! Lee isn’t tanned, but he’s cute.” chaarnii_ wrote: “Is there no fake tan? I had no idea who you were. Jk.” “Face of an Angel!” exclaimed mrs stephanie wilde. “Haha excellent vengeance Jenny,” nichola71 commented.