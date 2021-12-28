Jenny from Gogglebox has fans in stitches as she sends a message to Lee.

Jenny Newby of Gogglebox made viewers laugh as she sent a message to Lee Riley.

With their amusing views on the week’s best programming, the reality TV stars have established themselves as solid fan favorites on the popular Channel 4 show.

Season 18 ended filming earlier this month, and the two have spent the holidays apart, with Lee spending Christmas with his partner, Steven Mail, in Cyprus.

Jenny is located in Hull, and she sent her season's greetings to Lee via a video message in her own distinctive manner.

Lee was in stitches as he watched the video, which he shared with their 644k Instagram followers.

Instagram

“When Jenny sends me and Steve a Christmas message from Cyprus, I suppose the alcohol have kicked in,” he said.

Jenny and Lee’s fellow Gogglebox stars wished Jenny and Lee a happy holiday season in the comments section.

“Happy Christmas guys, love from Mica and Marcus,” Mica and Marcus wrote.

“Happy Christmas to you both,” Ellie Warner said.

Other fans reacted to the post with laughter in the comments.

“You’re so funny Jenny,” Jane said.

Evan said, ” “With you, it’s always gold. Have a wonderful and safe year in 2022.” “Jenny’s hilarious xx,” Rachael said. “Can’t wait to see you back,” Nick wrote.