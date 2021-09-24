Jenny from Gogglebox had a massive fake tan disaster with terrible repercussions.

Jenny from Gogglebox had a huge fake tan malfunction, resulting in her complexion turning a dark orange color.

Last week, the Channel 4 show returned for a new season with all of our favorite cast members.

Jenny attempted to fake tan her face and body in order to maintain her summer tan, but the results were devastating.

After a “cheeky remark,” Shaun Wallace reduces a Chase contestant’s rewards.

“You’ve got to do your arms, I’m going to p*** myself,” Lee replied, laughing out loud.

“I think it’s good, though,” Jenny replied.

“Oh my god,” Lee exclaimed.

Jenny went on to say, “What’s wrong with it, do I appear healthy?”

“Have you seen it?” Lee inquired. Let’s have a look at what it is.

“It’s an everlasting tan, yeah.”

Jenny said, “What?!?” Are you joking? Isn’t that the case?

“As the days go on, it gets darker,” Lee remarked.

“How am I going to get it off?” Jenny added.

At home, viewers were giggling uncontrollably at her gaffe.

“Nooooo Jenny what happened,” Tash tweeted.

“Jenny is putting on the fake tan!” Tracey exclaimed.

“OMG @leegogglebox Jenny wearing the Donald Trump look!” Chrissi said.

“Jenny and Lee never fail to make me laugh,” Alex wrote.

“Jenny looks like Donald Trump,” Chris remarked.