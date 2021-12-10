Jenny and Lee, stars of Gogglebox, have had an unbelievable 22-year friendship.

Jenny Newby and Lee Riley’s friendship on Channel 4’s Gogglebox never ceases to amuse viewers.

They first joined the Gogglebox cast in 2014, and now each week during production, they invite us into Lee’s caravan living room.

However, not everyone is aware of the incredible story behind their 22-year friendship.

In the past, the best friends have been mistaken for mother and son or even husband and wife, although both of them have partners who have never been seen on air and refuse to participate in the show, according to Mirror Online.

The Washington Newsday published an article last December on Jenny and Lee’s first meeting and their life on and off camera.

Jenny has been married to Ray for 26 years, however he has never appeared on the show. Lee has been married to Steve Mail for 26 years.

Jenny was a landlady and Lee was a regular at a bar in Paull, East Yorkshire, where they met 22 years ago.

Jenny told Ireland’s Big Issue magazine about their first meeting: “Lee was a client at my pub, The Crown Inn in Paull.

“In 1994, he became a regular and used to come in almost every night with his companion, and we became friends right away.”

“Since then, we’ve been best friends.”

If Lee had spoken exactly what he was thinking when he first saw Jenny, their relationship could have turned out quite differently.

“I wish I’d never gone to the pub – it cost me a fortune,” Lee stated.

“She had a perm when I first saw her, and I remember thinking to myself,’she needs a haircut.’ We hit it off right away and were fast friends.

“I don’t think we’ve ever gotten into a fight.” We’re far too calm to argue. She makes me laugh far too often for me to ever have a disagreement with her.” While Jenny is an important part of Lee’s life, he also has his partner Steve, whom he refers to as his “love of his life.”

To commemorate their 25th anniversary together, Steve shared an exquisite photo of the two with a sweet note.

Lee wrote on Twitter: “The summary has come to an end.”