Jenny and Lee proclaim they’re ‘done’ on Gogglebox, leaving fans in tears.

Fans of Gogglebox were moved to tears as Jenny and Lee announced the show’s latest season was coming to an end.

Throughout series 18 of the iconic Channel 4 show, the reality stars have amused audiences with their funny insights on the week’s greatest TV.

However, the two announced on Instagram that they are “done” with the show till the New Year, posting a clip from the sofa of their iconic caravan in Hull.

“And that’s me and Jenny completed yippee have a nice Christmas and a fabulous New Year whatever you may do much love to you everyone,” they said in the caption.

When Lee mentioned he’ll see fans again in February in the footage, he hinted at a possible return date for season 19 – and tearful fans rushed the comments to wish them well during their time away.

Lottie commented on Instagram: “I adore you both; you brighten my week! Because of the time difference, I’ve moved to Dubai and stay up till 1 a.m. only to watch you! I’m looking forward to seeing you again in February.” Nic continued, ” “Aww, I adore you as well! Wishing you both a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.” Katharine had this to say: “Thank you, my loves, for all the laughs; you’re such a sweet couple. Happy Holidays to you and your loved ones, and here’s to a prosperous and healthy 2022!” Maria sent the following comment: “Happy Holidays to you both. Safe travels, and we’ll see you in the new year.” Michelle stated, ” “Happy Holidays to you both. I’m looking forward to your return xx”