Jenny and Lee of Gogglebox have sent fans into a frenzy with their latest update following exit fears.

Jenny Newby and Lee Riley, stars of Gogglebox, have delighted fans with their latest social media announcement.

When they missed last week’s edition of the famous Channel 4 show, many assumed they had quit.

Jenny and Lee have recently justified their absence from the performance, stating that they were in Cyprus celebrating the birthday of Lee’s boyfriend.

Steven Mail, who lives on the Mediterranean island, was astonished when his long-time friends showed up at his birthday celebration.

Fans are ecstatic, as the two have verified on Instagram that they will be back for tonight’s program.

Instagram

Jenny and Lee took to Instagram to post a snapshot with their 590,000 followers from their iconic caravan in Hull, where their humorous commentary on the week’s greatest TV has grabbed the nation’s hearts.

The post was titled as follows: “Goggleboxers, enjoy the show this evening. What exactly is she up to? It won’t be exercise, for sure.” Fans of the show expressed their delight at the two returning for tonight’s episode in the comments section.

Mary expressed herself as follows: “I’m glad you’re both coming back tonight. It isn’t the same without both of you xx” “I missed you both last week,” Julia added. “Love you both,” Tina said, “good to have you guys back.” “Can’t wait to see you both back xxx,” Barbara wrote. “It’s wonderful to have you both back, my favorites,” Odette wrote.