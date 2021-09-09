Jennifer Lawrence, an Oscar winner, is expecting her first child.

A spokesman for the Oscar winner, 31, confirmed that she and her husband, New York City art dealer Cooke Maroney, are expecting their first child.

Lawrence and Maroney began dating in 2018 and married in February of the following year.

They married in a ceremony at a home in Newport, Rhode Island, in October 2019.

Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, and Amy Schumer are believed to be among the celebrity attendees.

Lawrence, who starred in the Hunger Games flicks and won an Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook for best actress, previously referred to Maroney as “the greatest human being I’ve ever met.”

Lawrence was asked why she married him in a 2019 podcast and answered, “I don’t know, I started with the basics: ‘How do I feel?'” Is he a good guy? Is he a kind guy?’

“It’s just – I know that sounds ridiculous, but he’s the finest person I’ve ever met, so I feel really honoured to become a Maroney.”

Lawrence will appear in the Netflix film Don’t Look Up starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Astronomers who find a comet heading straight for Earth will be played by the superstar couple.

Don’t Look Up will hit theaters in December and will be available on Netflix on December 24.