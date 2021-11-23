Jennifer Ellison gives an update on her health after being transported to the hospital.

Jennifer Ellison gave followers an update on her health after being transported to the hospital.

On Monday, the Brookside actress uploaded a photo of herself in a hospital bed with what appeared to be a cannula in her hand.

Jennifer, 38, captioned the photo with the phrase “Back again!” with emojis of crying faces.

Jennifer Ellison gives followers an upsetting update from her hospital bed.

Just 12 weeks ago, the actress was admitted to the hospital with a gash in her leg after catching herself instead of a fish when sea fishing.

Jennifer, who was set to perform at the Perform festival in Dublin, described what physicians had told her in a fresh update to her Instagram followers.

She stated, ” “I’m really sorry, but I won’t be able to attend this year’s Perform.

“Unfortunately, I recently experienced an injury, and following a recent hospital visit, I was instructed to rest and fully recover.

“I’m completely devastated!! Last year was an incredible experience for me.

“But don’t worry, the Perform team has lined up fantastic instructors to fill my sold-out classes.

“If you’ve purchased a ticket for one of my classes, you’ll receive an email with more information shortly.

“Dane Bates will be traveling in to fill in for my lyrical/contemporary lesson on Saturday afternoon.

“If you were unable to attend his previously sold-out session, you now have the opportunity to do so.

“Neil O’Brien, whose musical theatre class on Saturday is sold out, will be teaching my musical theatre/jazz lesson on Sunday.

“With the intensity he brings to his classes, I’m confident he’ll do me proud.

“I’m sorry for missing it again again, but perhaps I’ll be able to teach you all soon.

“Take care, be safe, and enjoy your weekend.”